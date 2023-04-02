Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

