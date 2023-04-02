ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 119,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,743,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.