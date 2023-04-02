McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD stock opened at $279.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.