Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

