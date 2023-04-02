CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

