Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Tesla by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 585,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

