Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $30.94 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,939,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

