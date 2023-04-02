iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.