Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.98. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

