339 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $181.46. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

