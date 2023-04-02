Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
