iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.