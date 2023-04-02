Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 644,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

