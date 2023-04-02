Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 472,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $363.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

