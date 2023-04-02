Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 556,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after buying an additional 287,713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

