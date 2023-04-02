The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 144,472 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.