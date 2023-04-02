National Bank of Canada FI Has $45.23 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.21 and its 200-day moving average is $544.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

