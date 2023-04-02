National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,253 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $256,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 980,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $520,002,000 after purchasing an additional 137,467 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $472.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.