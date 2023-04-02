Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

