CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 163,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

