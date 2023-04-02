iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 305,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.