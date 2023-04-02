Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

