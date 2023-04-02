Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

