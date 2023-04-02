Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

