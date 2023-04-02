Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 2,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

