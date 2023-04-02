Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.