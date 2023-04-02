CRA Financial Services LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

