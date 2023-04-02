Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

