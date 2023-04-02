Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 354,477 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 354,477 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

