Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

