ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Target by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Target by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

