Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

