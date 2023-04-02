Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

