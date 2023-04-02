Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthOne LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

