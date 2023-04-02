Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

