Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $345.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

