Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

