Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

