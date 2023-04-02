Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

