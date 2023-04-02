Xponance Inc. Sells 18,673 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

