1,083 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

