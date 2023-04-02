Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $334.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

