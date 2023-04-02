National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.