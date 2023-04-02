iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,158,943 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

