ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $386.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.