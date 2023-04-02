CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 364 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

