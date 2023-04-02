Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

