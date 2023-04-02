Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 576 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

