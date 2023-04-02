Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

