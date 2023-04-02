Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

CAT stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

